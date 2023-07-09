ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.01

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $611,876.81 and $12.01 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00094889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026421 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

