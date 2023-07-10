1,153 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.72 on Monday, hitting $494.99. The stock had a trading volume of 699,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,659. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.10.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
