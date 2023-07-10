26,784 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,288,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,686. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

