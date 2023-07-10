326,015 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 326,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.71. 70,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,918. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.