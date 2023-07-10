3D Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,016 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 189% compared to the average daily volume of 1,392 call options.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE DDD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,997. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 1,431.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,622,431 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 3D Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile



3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

