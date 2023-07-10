3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.43. 850,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,348. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

