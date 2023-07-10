A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Acquires 32 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Free Report) insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($186.83).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan David Kemp bought 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($190.29).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON BAG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 456 ($5.79). 80,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,988. The company has a market cap of £510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 565.60 ($7.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A.G. BARR Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.