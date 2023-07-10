Admiral Group’s (ADM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,543 ($32.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.29) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.29) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.94) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,167 ($27.50).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,067 ($26.23). 534,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,695. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,404.41 ($30.52). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,221.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,640.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Admiral Group

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($28.71), for a total transaction of £558,125.88 ($708,371.47). 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

