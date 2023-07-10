Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 941 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.34. 471,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,789. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

