Adviser Investments LLC Buys 1,885 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

