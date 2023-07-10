Adviser Investments LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,576 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 263.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 118,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $3,463,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 21,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $106.81. 1,610,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,286. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.