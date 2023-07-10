Adviser Investments LLC Has $435.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,640,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $435,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,713. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

