Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $262.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

