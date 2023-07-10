Adviser Investments LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $2,463,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.35.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,956 shares of company stock worth $15,649,028 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.92 on Monday, hitting $560.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.20 and its 200 day moving average is $466.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 282.13, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

