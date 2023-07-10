Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

