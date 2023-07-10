AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 117,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.