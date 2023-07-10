Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.94

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Agile Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.
Agile Group Company Profile
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.
