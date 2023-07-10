Aion Price Up 86.8% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $7,768.09 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 86.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00195660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030700 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017716 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003276 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 146% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

