Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.35 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $838.58 million and $35.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,201,684 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.

