Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.35 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $838.58 million and $35.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00044016 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030515 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013279 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003232 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,201,684 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
