Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of ALHC opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.08 million. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $7,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 279,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

