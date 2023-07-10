Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,140,000 after buying an additional 821,851 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,487,000 after purchasing an additional 398,159 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,710 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,938. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

