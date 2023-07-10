Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 147.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.