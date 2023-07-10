Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 2.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.20 and last traded at $117.21. 3,782,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,550,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.
Alphabet Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,017.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 52,430,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,041,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,955,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
