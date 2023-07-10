Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,244. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

