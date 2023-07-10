Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,328. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

