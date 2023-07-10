Amarillo National Bank Acquires 66,963 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,963 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EEM traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $39.30. 4,527,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,906,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

