Amarillo National Bank Buys 2,251 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after acquiring an additional 664,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.99.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

