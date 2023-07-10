Amarillo National Bank Sells 1,133 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.71% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 20,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $647.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

