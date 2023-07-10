American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

