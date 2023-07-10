American National Bank Buys 165 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.64. 537,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,371. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

