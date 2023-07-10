American National Bank Has $856,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

American National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.20. 1,070,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,578. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

