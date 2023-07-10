American National Bank Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE VLO traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

