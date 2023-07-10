American National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,283 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

