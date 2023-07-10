American National Bank Sells 183 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American National Bank lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

MSI traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.13. 124,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

