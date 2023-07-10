Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, hitting $222.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.76.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.