Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,488. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

