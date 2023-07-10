Analysts’ Downgrades for July 10th (AAN, AAP, AMBP, AMCR, ARES, ARSSF, AVACF, BALL, BTLCY, BYLOF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 10th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Get The Aaron's Company Inc alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $98.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. DNB Markets currently has $26.90 target price on the stock.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1,350.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,680.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has $2.30 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.