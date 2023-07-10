Analysts’ Downgrades for July 10th (AAN, AAP, AMBP, AMCR, ARES, ARSSF, AVACF, BALL, BTLCY, BYLOF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 10th:
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $98.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.
Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ball (NYSE:BALL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.
British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a reduce rating.
Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00.
Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.
Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.
Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a reduce rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. DNB Markets currently has $26.90 target price on the stock.
Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1,350.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,680.00.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.
Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has $2.30 target price on the stock.
