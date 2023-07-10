Analysts Set GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Target Price at $92.40

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $79.62 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.