Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Target Price at $72.86

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

NYSE GMS opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.83.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in GMS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

