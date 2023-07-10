Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Price Target at $70.00

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,754,000 after purchasing an additional 486,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Price Performance
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
