Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $42.67

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,859,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,712 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

