Analyzing LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) & Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF)

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) and Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LL Flooring and Maisons du Monde, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LL Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A Maisons du Monde 0 0 2 0 3.00

LL Flooring currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.00%. Maisons du Monde has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Maisons du Monde’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maisons du Monde is more favorable than LL Flooring.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LL Flooring $1.11 billion 0.11 -$12.08 million ($0.94) -4.26 Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LL Flooring and Maisons du Monde’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maisons du Monde has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LL Flooring.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of LL Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LL Flooring shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LL Flooring and Maisons du Monde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LL Flooring -2.49% -6.67% -2.80% Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maisons du Monde beats LL Flooring on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company also offers its products through stores, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products. It also provides furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses and bedframes, floor lamps, tables, and junior furniture; and tables and storage units comprising bookshelves, wardrobes, and cupboards, as well as outdoor furniture. In addition, the company offers warehouse logistics and order preparation services, as well as container transport services between harbor and warehouses. It provides its products under the Maisons du Monde brand. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Vertou, France.

