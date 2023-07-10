Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,270 at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($17.13) to GBX 1,270 ($16.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.81) to GBX 1,390 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.07.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $17.79 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

