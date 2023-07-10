Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 330,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 859,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 44.35%. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

