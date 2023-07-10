Ardor Hits Market Cap of $68.40 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $68.40 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

