Ark (ARK) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $43.59 million and approximately $958,630.68 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002709 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,165,992 coins and its circulating supply is 174,166,776 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

