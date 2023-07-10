Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.