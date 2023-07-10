Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 159.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.81. 493,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

