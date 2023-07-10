Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.90. 743,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.76.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

