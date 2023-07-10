Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $98.08. 2,447,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

